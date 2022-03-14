Re:Zero Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei Browser Game Announces End of Service

Game ends service on July 14

The official Twitter account for DMM Games ' Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) browser game announced on Monday that the game is ending service on July 14.

Game company EXNOA launched the game in Japan in July 2021.

Re:Zero light novel author Tappei Nagatsuki is supervising the game's original story. Konomi Suzuki performs the theme song "Crossroads." The story begins when Fene, the spirit from a forbidden book, saves Subaru, who had been cornered by Wolgarm.

Sumire Uesaka is voicing the new character Fene, the spirit of a forbidden book. Additionally, Shiina Natsukawa is playing the new character Coleena, a mysterious girl who claims to be an adventurer. Characters from the series also appear in the game, including Subaru, Emilia, Rem, Ram, and Felt.

Spike Chunsoft and Numskull Games' Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game launched in Japan and North America in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .