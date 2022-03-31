Idolland PriPara Smartphone Game Delayed for 3rd Time to This Summer or Fall

App's tie-in anime will have preview screening of episode 3 in May

The official website for Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app based on TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's PriPara franchise , announced on Thursday that the game has been delayed once again to later this summer or fall. This is the game's third delay: the game was scheduled to launch in spring 2021, but was delayed for the first time to summer 2021, and then delayed again to spring 2022.

The app's associated anime, which will stream within the app, is the franchise 's first new anime in three years. While the anime's regular run will be delayed alongside the app, the anime has so far had online preview screenings of the "episode 0" prequel and episode 1 in October. Episode 2 had an online preview screening on January 12. Episode 3 will have a preview screening in May.

The "virtual idol life app" from developer syn Sophia lets users create their own custom characters in the PriPara theme park, where anyone can become an idol.

Makoto Moriwaki is returning from the various PriPara television anime series to direct the in-app anime at Tatsunoko Productions , and Michihiro Tsuchiya is also back to supervise the series scripts. In addition to the many returning staff members, Avex Pictures is once again producing the music.

The Pretty Series of projects began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended in May 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

A new magic-themed television anime, Waccha PriMagi! , premiered in October 2021 to mark the franchise 's 10th anniversary. HIDIVE is streaming the series. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and it will release it on home video.

Update: Release window corrected. Thanks, nutmegknight.