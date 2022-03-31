Pacific Rim: The Black Anime's Final Season's Trailer Streamed

2nd season premieres on April 19

Netflix began streaming a trailer for the second and final season of its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series on Thursday.

Although the trailer lists an April 14 date, Netflix announced that the second season will premiere on April 19.

Netflix describes the second season:

In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.

The first season had seven half-hour episodes and debuted worldwide in March 2021.

Polygon Pictures ( BLAME! , Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) is producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment .



