Pacific Rim: The Black Anime's Final Season's Trailer Streamed
posted on by Alex Mateo
2nd season premieres on April 19
Netflix began streaming a trailer for the second and final season of its Pacific Rim: The Black anime series on Thursday.
Although the trailer lists an April 14 date, Netflix announced that the second season will premiere on April 19.
Netflix describes the second season:
In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.
The first season had seven half-hour episodes and debuted worldwide in March 2021.
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) is producing the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment.
