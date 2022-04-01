Sword Art Online Anime's Recap Promo Video Commemorates 10th Anniversary

Video features footage, music from TV series, films

Aniplex began streaming a promotional video to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online anime. The 16-minute video includes footage and music from the Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online: Alicization , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime.

The franchise will host a 10th anniversary event on November 6 in Tokyo.

The original Sword Art Online anime premiered in July 2012. Sword Art Online II debuted in July 2014.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018, and streamed on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered in July 2020, and it ended in September 2020.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021, and topped the box office in its first weekend. Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Dark Dusk), the second film, will open in Japan this fall.