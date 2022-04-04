Voice Actor Ryusei Nakao Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actor Ryusei Nakao has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nakao had a slight fever and cough on Saturday morning, so he took a PCR test. He tested positive on Sunday.

He is undergoing medical treatment at home, and he is receiving guidance from the health center. The agency is working to ensure safety of contacts and to prevent spreading the infection.

Nakao made his anime debut in 1965 and has since voiced many notable roles including Frieza in Dragon Ball Z , Baikinman in the Soreike! Anpanman franchise , Caesar Clown in One Piece , Kurotsuchi Mayumi in Bleach , and Isami Nishimura in Touch .



Sources: 81 Produce, Oricon News via Otakomu