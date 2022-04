Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film's Clip Shows Surprisingly Ordinary Spring Day

Watanuki, Doumeki, Himawari share bentō lunches in scene from April 29 film

The official website for Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga posted a new clip from the film titled "Haru no Nakayoshi 3-nin-gumi" (Three Pals in Spring) on Thursday. The video shows Watanuki — a high school boy who once spent a solitary life because he can see spirits — letting his guard down and spending a surprisingly ordinary spring day with Shizuka Doumeki and Himawari Kunogi (complete with bentō box lunches he made for everyone).

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual right) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) plays Yuuko Ichihara.

Other cast members include:

Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida . Keiichirō Shibuya is composing the musical soundtrack. The band SEKAI NO OWARI performs the theme song "Habit."

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga, which launched in 2013 (but is currently on hiatus, although CLAMP stated earlier this month that the group is still planning to continue the manga). The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in September and October.