Anime Expo's Twitter Account 'Compromised'

Account posted profile picture, multiple posts promoting NFTs that were later deleted

The official Instagram account for Anime Expo confirmed on Saturday that the convention's Twitter account was "compromised" earlier in the day. The Twitter account posted a profile picture and multiple posts promoting NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

A Google web cache of the Twitter account shows that the original post remained on the account for at least five hours. The account currently has no profile picture, and all of the Twitter posts regarding NFTs and many posts tagging other Twitter users are now no longer available.

Anime Expo will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

The convention will require attendees to the Anime Expo 2022 event to show proof of vaccination for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to attending the event. Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required indoors (except in designated eating areas) and will be optional outdoors.

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) hosted the Anime Expo Lite 2021 virtual event in place of an in-person Anime Expo convention last year.