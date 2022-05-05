Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Films Reveal Story Video, Illustrated Visual by Creator Hiromu Arakawa

Visual will be distributed to film attendees

The official website for Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two upcoming live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , revealed on Thursday a new visual and a story video.

The visual by series creator Hiromu Arakawa will be distributed as special illustration cards to attendees of Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar between May 27-29, the movie's second weekend in theaters. The manga image depicts the characters on the filming set.

The first visual will be distributed to attendees for the film's first weekend, May 20-22. Arakawa's manga image depicts the film's key visual.

The films will feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opens on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie