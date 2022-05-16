Yūga Aoyama Joins My Hero One's Justice 2 Game as DLC Character

Aoyama will be final character in game's 2nd season pass

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero One's Justice 2 video game will add the character Yūga Aoyama as the fifth and final character of the game's second season pass.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020, and then launched for Google Stadia in February.

The game's first season pass included Hawks, Mei Hatsume, Itsuka Kendo, Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, and Gentle Criminal and La Brava. The game's second season pass will have five characters, including the previously released characters Shinso Hitoshi, Present Mic, Kurogiri, and Midnight.

Playable characters at launch included: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum, Kendō Rappa, Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura.

The game features new stages and stories from the anime, as well as a new mission mode and a "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 24



