Idol Group ≠ME Performs The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious Anime's Opening Song

Group's 1st opening theme song for TV anime

The official website for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ( Saikin Yatotta Maid ga Ayashii ) manga revealed on Sunday that idol group ≠ME (pronounced "not equal me") is performing the anime's opening theme song. The song will be the group's first opening theme song for a televison anime.

The anime will premiere on 24 stations in Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and TV Asahi 's network in July.

Mirai Minato , who directed the television anime of Konbu's other manga The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is credited as the chief director of the anime, and is also in charge of series scripts. Misuzu Hoshino , an episode director on The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the director for the anime, with SILVER LINK. and BLADE as the animation studios. Yūshi Ibe , another episode director for The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , is the assistant director. Machi Yoshino is designing the characters. Kōji Fujimoto ( sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki also return from The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! as music composers.

Yen Press licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. The company describes the manga:

I hired a maid who has something about her I just can't put my finger on. Sure, she looks great and is a fabulous cook, but something about her's not quite right. What have I gotten myself into!?