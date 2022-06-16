Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Game Heads West in Early 2023

Trailer streamed for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC game

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release the Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society game, a successor to Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk , for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West in early 2023. The game will feature English and Japanese audio. The company streamed a trailer:

The game will get a limited edition that includes an artbook, collector's box, two-disc soundtrack, and Dungeon Divers card game and playmat.

NIS America describes the story:

Aided by the master witch Madame Marta, her assistant Eureka, and an army of soul-infused puppets, you are tasked with delving into the depths of a mysterious underground labyrinth teeming with enchanted monsters to unearth the treasures and secrets within.

The game originally launched for PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in November 2020 and for Switch in November 2021.

Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk launched in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2018. Nippon Ichi Software released the game in Japan under the title Refrain no Chika Meikyū to Majo no Ryodan on the PlayStation Vita in June 2016, and then on PS4 in September 2017 and on Switch in September 2018.