Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime Season 2's 1st Promo Video Announces Fall Debut, More Staff, Opening Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of Take 's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga posted the first full promotional video and key visual for the anime's second season on Thursday. The staff also announced the anime's fall 2022 premiere, more staff members, and opening theme song's artists.

One of the first season's episode directors, Shin'ichi Fukumoto , is now the second season's assistant director. In the new season, Masahiko Suzuki and Shinpei Koikawa are joining Manabu Kurihara as chief animation directors. Satoshi Ōkubo is both the new art director and art setting artist. Haruko Nobori and Yūsuke Yamamoto are the new color key artist and compositing director of photography, respectively. INCS toenter Co.,ltd. is joined by zuvo. on sound production. Satoshi Igarashi is now collaborating with Tatsuya Yano , Yuri Morita , and Naoki Tani ( HANO ) on music.

Kano and Uzaki-chan (as voiced by her voice actress Naomi Ōzora ) are returning to perform the new opening theme song "Ichigro Ichie Celebration" (Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration). The first season will rerun in Japan on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels starting on July 7. The anime will celebrate Uzaki-chan's birthday on August 7 with a special illustration, and fans can submit their own congratulatory messages and art for a special collaboration between now and July 1.

The second season's title is Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ω , with "ω" pronounced as "double." The season's new cast members include:

Seina Katō as Yanagi, Uzaki's little sister

as Yanagi, Uzaki's little sister Hideo Ishikawa as Fujio, Uzaki's father

The first season premiered in Japan on July 10, 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) directed the the first anime season at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) oversaw the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) designed the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp# brand.

Sources: Press release