Welcome to the Ballroom Manga Goes on Hiatus, Temporarily on Irregular Serialization

Manga creator Tomo Takeuchi revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that her Welcome to the Ballroom manga will go back on hiatus. The manga did not appear in the August issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday. In addition, Takeuchi stated that the manga will be irregularly serialized "in the next few months," but she will announce ahead of time when a new chapter will appear in the magazine.

Takeuchi explained that she was currently busy preparing the manga's compiled book volumes as well as unrelated work, and is "over capacity."

The manga recently went on hiatus in January earlier this year due to Takeuchi's health issues, and only returned on May 6. Before this, the manga also took a hiatus in October 2021 due to Takeuchi establishing a new workflow and replacing assistants. The manga then returned in December 2021.

The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 due to Takeuchi's health, and had returned from hiatus in July 2019. The manga then went on hiatus again from January to July 2020.

Takeuchi began the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in April 2021. Kodansha Comics published the manga's 10th volume in North America in November 2020. The series was nominated for Manga Taisho awards, and was ranked on Comic Natalie 's and the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook's lists of best manga in 2013.

Kodansha Comics describes the story of the series:

Feckless high school student Tatara Fujita wants to be good at something - anything. Unfortunately, he's about as average as a slouchy teen can be. The local bullies know this, and make it a habit to hit him up for cash, but all that changes when the debonair Kaname Sengoku sends them packing. Sengoku's not the neighborhood watch, though. He's a professional ballroom dancer. And once Tatara Fujita gets pulled into the world of the ballroom, his life will never be the same.

Production I.G 's television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2017, and ended in December 2017 with 24 episodes. The series streamed on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel as it aired in Japan.