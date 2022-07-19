Crunchyroll Reveals The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! Anime's English Dub, Cast

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Wakame Konbu 's The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! manga, beginning on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub . Derric Benavides is the ADR engineer. Neal Malley is the mixer. Ben Phillips is writing the English script.

The anime premiered in July 2021, and it ran for two cours or half a year.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Great Jahy, the Dark Realm's second-in-command, cuts a frightening figure, feared and revered by all. But when a run-in with a magical girl results in the destruction of the precious mana crystal, the Dark Realm falls, transporting the newly tiny and powerless Jahy to the human world! Unfortunately, plotting the revival of the Dark Realm from a cramped, crumbling one-room apartment is no easy feat when you have rent to pay and a job to keep!

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) directed the anime at SILVER LINK . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , Children of the Whales ) was in charge of the series scripts. Saori Nakashiki ( Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1 animation director) was the character designer and chief animation director. Kōji Fujimoto ( sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki composed the music.

The manga has been running in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine, and Square Enix published the eighth compiled book volume in December 2021.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)