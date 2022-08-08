The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Promo Video, Cast, January 2023 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga revealed on Sunday a teaser promotional video, visual, cast member, and January 2023 premiere for the show's second season.

Ayumu Murase will play Mikazuki, a dhampir who has come to Shin-Yokohama to exterminate vampires.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Grenadier , 2011 Hunter x Hunter ) is returning to direct the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , No Guns Life ) is once again in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Nakano ( Maiden Rose , WWW.WAGNARIA!! ) is returning to design the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

The first season premiered in Japan in October 2021 and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes.

The gag manga centers on Dralc, a vampire who is feared as he is rumored to be invincible. The vampire hunter Ronaldo goes to Dralc's castle after hearing that Dralc has kidnapped a child. But when Ronaldo arrives at the castle, he finds that Dralc keeps dying over every small thing and turning to dust. Dralc's true nature is that of the weakest vampire of them all.

Jun Fukuyama plays the easily slain, yet easily resurrected vampire Dralc, while Makoto Furukawa plays vampire hunter Ronaldo.

Manga creator Bonnoki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015.