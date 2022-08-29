Live-Action More Than Words Show's Trailer Reveals More Cast, 4 Theme Songs

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the full trailer for its live-action series adaptation of Etsuko 's In the Apartment and More Than Words manga on Monday. The trailer reveals additional cast members and four theme songs.

The newly announced cast members include:

In addition, Nao Omori , Moka Kamishiraishi , and Takumi Saitou will have special appearances in supporting roles.

Awich and Stuts will perform the theme song "Timing Desho" (It's a Matter of Timing) for episodes 1-3. iri will perform "Shimi" (Stain) for episodes 4-6. Ryuta Muneta will perform "Limelight" for episode 7, and Kururi will perform "Hachigatsu wa Boku no Namae" (August Is My Name) for episodes 8-10.

All 10 episodes will debut in Japan on September 16.

The More Than Words manga's story centers on short-tempered high schooler Mieko, her friend Michio, and a senior at their shared part-time job named Eiji. One day, Eiji becomes self-conscious around Michio. When he opens up to him, their relationship begins to change.

More Than Words is a prequel to Etsuko 's debut boys-love manga In the Apartment . The live-action series will adapt both manga and will intertwine their stories. Michio's chilhood friend Asato from In the Apartment will also be a central character in the series.

The previously announced cast members include Ryōko Fujino, Yuzu Aoki , Daisuke Nakagawa , and Daiki Kanechika as Mieko, Michio, Eiji, and Asato, respectively. This will be Kanechika's debut role for a live-action series.

Shunki Hashizume is directing the series. Taeko Asano is penning the scripts.

Gentosha published More Than Words in 2015, while Taiyoh Tosho published In the Apartment in 2014.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed Etsuko 's JOY manga and released it digitally on June 7.

Source: Comic Natalie