Risa Itou Ends Oruchuban Ebichu Chu Manga Sequel on September 20

Manga sequel started serialization in 2018

The September 20 issue of Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine, which shipped on Tuesday, announced that Risa Itou 's Oruchuban Ebichu Chu manga will end in the October 4 issue, which will ship on September 20.

Itou launched the manga in Manga Action in August 2018, and the series centers on the titular hamster Ebichu, who can understand humans. The first compiled book volume of the manga shipped in Japan in September 2020.

The manga is the sequel to the original Oruchuban Ebichu manga, which ended in 2007, and inspired an anime series by Gainax in 1999.

Itou won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo manga category in 2005 for her series Hey Pitan! . She won the 2006 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Short Story Award for One Woman, Two Cats , Hey Pitan! , and Onna no Mado . Her Higepiyo manga also inspired a television anime in 2009.