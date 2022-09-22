Sentai Filmworks to Release Carole & Tuesday Anime on Home Video

Home video release launches this fall

Sentai Filmworks announced on Thursday that it has acquired the home entertainment rights to Carole & Tuesday , the original anime by supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Kids on the Slope , Terror in Resonance ) and anime studio BONES . Sentai will release the anime on home video this fall.

The company describes the story:

In the not too distant future, AI-generated music dominates entertainment on Mars, where the cutthroat music industry churns out dozens of plastic stars manufactured for mass appeal. It is here that Carole Stanley, an aspiring singer and orphaned teenage refugee from Earth, struggles to makes ends meet with odd jobs all the while dreaming to become a musician. That dreams suddenly comes closer to reality when she meets fellow teen Tuesday Simmons, who is also a wannabe musician. Tuesday has her own set of problems, but their troubles fade away when they band together to write music the old-fashioned way in defiance of AI-generated convention. With the winning combination of Carole's keyboard, Tuesday's guitar and their vocal harmony, this powerhouse duo take on the Martian music world together—but life in the big city isn't always kind to naïve young hopefuls like Carole and Tuesday.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block in April 2019. The show also premiered on Netflix that same week in Japan, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays on Netflix . The first half of the 24-episode anime series debuted worldwide on Netflix in August 2019, and the second half debuted in December 2019.

Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Kids on the Slope , Terror in Resonance ) was the show's supervising director, Motonobu Hori directed the anime, and Tsunenori Saito ( Blast of Tempest , Sword of the Stranger ) designed the characters for animation. Canadian artist Mocky composed the background music . The staff also included Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Chocolat , "Hungry Days" commercials) as original character designer and Aya Watanabe ( Carnation , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as scriptwriter. The anime collaborated with synthesizer and keyboard brand Nord and guitar maker Gibson .

The anime inspired a manga that debuted in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in May 2019. The manga ended in July 2020.

Source: Press release