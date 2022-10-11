Break of Dawn Anime Film's Clip Features Meeting With Extraterrestrial Being

Movie premieres on October 21

Avex Pictures began streaming a new clip for the Break of Dawn ( Bokura no Yoake ) anime film on Tuesday. The two-minute clip shows the protagonist Yūma and his friends chasing the home robot Nanako to the roof of a housing complex, and the robot revealing that it is currently not Nanako, but a being from space.

The cast members include:

Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Dragonar Academy , Psychic Detective Yakumo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is writing the screenplay, and pomodorosa ( Listeners , Deca-Dence ) is the original animation character designer and concept designer. Takahiko Yoshida ( Cells at Work! , Big Windup! ) is the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Masaru Yokoyama (2019-2021 Fruits Basket , Your Lie in April , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. GAGA and Avex Pictures are distributing the film.

Daichi Miura will perform the film's theme song "Itsushika" (Before You Know It).

The original "juvenile science fiction" manga's story is set in the near-future year of 2049, where humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. The manga's story focuses on Yūma, a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet.

Tetsuya Imai ( Alice & Zouroku ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2011. Kodansha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and will release the manga in English on January 24.



Source: Press release