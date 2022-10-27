Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Orchestral Concert Opens Across Canada in 2023

Show will take place in Montreal on May 24, May 25; Toronto on June 9, June 10; Vancouver on August 25

Kashamara Productions, Overlook Events, and Toei Animation announced on Thursday that the "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" live orchestral concert series will run in Canada from May through August 2023.

The show will take place in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver at the following locations:

Montreal: May 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Montreal: May 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Toronto: June 9 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Meridian Hall

Toronto: June 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Meridian Hall

Vancouver: August 25 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at The Orpheum

Singer Hiroki Takahashi will perform live at the concert. The concert series will feature musical arrangements and timed visuals from the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z anime. Overlook Events ("Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure") is producing the concert.

Presale tickets for the concert will go on sale on November 28. VIP and general admission tickets will go on sale on December 2. Kashamara Productions and Overlook Events will announce more tour dates and venues at a later time.

The orchestral concert opened for a U.S. tour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 21. Eric Roth was scheduled to conduct the orchestra in its premiere North American performance in Chicago in March 2020. However, the staff canceled the performance due to COVID-19.

The concert was also scheduled for August 7 at SSE Arena, Wembley in London but staff canceled the event due to "unexpected scheduling issues."

"Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" premiered in Paris, France in May 2017.

Source: Press release