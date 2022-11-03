Kawaisugi Crisis TV Anime Reveals Main Cast

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Mitsuru Kido 's Kawaisugi Crisis ( Too Cute Crisis ) manga announced on Thursday the anime's main cast.

The anime's main cast members include (pictured above from left to right): Natsumi Fujiwara as Yozora, Yumiri Hanamori as Liza Luna, Jin Ogasawara as Seiji Mukai, and Saya Aizawa as Kasumi Yanagi.

Synergy SP will produce the anime.

The anime's main cast will appear in this year's Jump Festa event. The anime have a scheduled stage event in Jump Festa 's second day on December 18 at the "Studio NEO" area.

The sci-fi comedy follows Liza Luna, who has been dispatched to Earth by the space empire Azatos. At first, she thought that it would be fine to destroy the Earth, since it has a low level of civilization. However, after stopping at a cafe, she encounters a cat and is shocked by her cuteness.

Kido launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in October 2019. The manga is also on Shonen Jump+ . Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in April 2020, and released the sixth volume on October 4.