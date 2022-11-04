Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear 2nd Season Anime's Promo Video Reveals April 2023 Debut

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! , the second anime season based on Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels, will premiere in April 2023. Kadokawa is also streaming a promotional video for the anime.

Kadokawa also revealed a new visual for the second season, and revealed new visuals for Yuna and Fina.

Returning cast members include Maki Kawase as Yuna and Azumi Waki as Fina.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is returning to direct the anime at EMT Squared . Hisashi Ishii is again the series director. Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaru-chan , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is also returning to compose the music.

The first season premiered in October 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

Kumanano began serializing the ongoing story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2014. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the story in print with art by 029 in May 2015. Sergei launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in 2014.



Source: Press release