Final Fantasy XVI Game Listed as PS5 Exclusive for 6 Months

Single-player action RPG launches for PS5 in summer 2023

The official YouTube channel for Sony PlayStation began streaming a video that previews multiple games launching for PlayStation 5 on Monday. During the clip previewing Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game, the text on the screen stated that the game is a "PS5 exclusive for six months." The portion starts in the video below at 0:14.

The single-player action RPG will launch in summer 2023 for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and its website do not list a PC version.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

Yoshida stated in June that the game was in its "final leg of development," with the game's development team focusing on polishing the game. Yoshida previously stated that "complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."

