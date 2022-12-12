Live-Action Candy-Colored Paradox Series Reveals New Trailer, Streaming in 190 Countries

Series premieres on December 15

The staff for the live-action series of Isaku Natsume 's Candy Color Paradox ( Ameiro Paradox ) manga unveiled a new trailer on Tuesday. The 30-second trailer previews the ending theme song "finder" by claquepot. The staff also announced that the series will stream or broadcast in 190 countries and territories, and will reveal more details soon.

The staff also unveiled more stills from the first episode:

FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE member Keito Kimura stars as Satoshi Onoe, and M!LK group member Jyutaro Yamanaka co-stars as Motoharu Kaburagi.

The series will premiere on MBS in the Drama Shower programming block on December 15. The series will also air on TV Kanagawa , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , TV Saitama , and Chiba TV . In addition the series will stream on the TVer, MBS Dōgaism, GyaO! , and Hulu services in Japan. The series will also air on the satellite channel Lala TV starting February 12.

Tomoyuki Furumaya is both directing the series and penning the scripts. Miyako Hatano is also penning the scripts. The show will have a total of eight episodes.

Billy Laurent performs the series' opening theme song "Go Sign."

Viz Media 's boys love manga imprint SuBLime is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

Satoshi Onoe takes pride in the good writing and ethical reporting he does in his job at a weekly magazine. But when the stakeout teams are shuffled around, he ends up being paired up with Motoharu Kaburagi, an ill-mannered photographer who is nothing but trouble. Onoe despises Kaburagi's haphazard and unethical reporting methods, and the two bicker constantly. But Onoe's annoyance begins to shift as he spends more time with Kaburagi, and his feelings turn a bit sweeter…

Viz Media released the fifth volume on April 13 and will release the sixth volume on February 14.

The ongoing manga launched in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in 2009 and then moved to the publisher's Cheri+ magazine. Shinshokan released the sixth compiled volume in December 2021.



Images ©「飴色パラドックス」製作委員会・ MBS

Source: Press release