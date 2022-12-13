Ichiro Mizuki's Last Recorded Performance to Air on January 3

BS TV Tokyo announced on Monday that it will air the last recorded performance of the late singer Ichiro Mizuki during its airing of The Singers Assocation of Japan's 49th Song Festival on January 3 at 12:00 p.m. Mizuki performed at the event, which took place on November 8-9.

Mizuki passed away on December 6 due to lung cancer. He was 74.

Mizuki revealed in July that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer with lymph node and brain metastasis, following his partial paralysis of the vocal cords in April 2021. Furthermore, a new lung cancer was found earlier this year. Mizuki had surgery in June, and he was receiving therapy for his voice and motor functions.

Mizuki had revealed in April 2021 during the "Super Robot Spirits 2021 ~stage terra~" concert that he was suffering from partial paralysis of the vocal cords. He added then he was undergoing "checkup after checkup," and that this was the first time this had happened in his career of over five decades.

Mizuki held his final live performance on November 27 for the "Futari no Anisong" event.

Mizuki has been nicknamed the "Emperor of Anime Songs." He debuted as a singer in 1968 and was a pioneer as a singer of anime songs. He has performed theme songs for a wide variety of anime and tokusatsu (live-action special-effects) projects over a career that spanned five decades. His previous work includes theme songs for Kamen Rider Stronger , Kamen Rider BLACK RX , Kamen Rider X , New Kamen Rider , Combattler V , Voltes V , Voltron , Space Pirate Captain Harlock , and Godannar , among many others.

He is also well known for his many theme songs for the Mazinger Z franchise , including the original Mazinger Z TV anime series, Mazinger Z tai Ankoku Daishōgun , Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , Mazinger Z Vs. Dr. Hell , Great Mazinger , Great Mazinger tai Getter Robo G - Kuuchuu Dai-Gekitotsu , and the Mazinger Z: Infinity 2017 anime film.

Image via Ichiro Mizuki 's website

Source: Nikkan Sports via Hachima Kikō