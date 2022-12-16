Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime Reveals Main Staff, More Cast, Teaser Visual

stars as Tsubasa in anime premiering next year

The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed one more cast member and the main staff for the television anime adaptation of Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga. The event also revealed a teaser visual for the anime.

Nobunaga Shimazaki will star as Tsubasa Shiki in the show.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime. Misuzu Hoshino (episode director for Laid-Back Camp , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. and BLADE , and Katsuyuki Sato ( My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex , Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in 2023. Ayane Sakura will star as the lead female character Minami Fuyuki.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on November 4.



