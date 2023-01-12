Rumi Ichinohe's Kimi no Yokogao o Miteita Manga Reaches Climax of 'Mari Arc'

Ichinohe launched romantic drama manga in April 2022

The February issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine announced on Friday that Rumi Ichinohe 's Kimi no Yokogao o Miteita (I Was Looking At You In Profile) manga is entering the climax of its "Mari Arc" in the magazine's next issue on February 13.

The manga centers on Hikari, who is vaguely rooting for his best friend Mari to start a relationship with their cheerful classmate Ōtani, after their handsome classmate Asagiri introduced Ōtani to Mari. Mari herself has only thought about romance vaguely, but Hikari is sure that Ōtani has a crush on Mari.

Ichinohe launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in April 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in September 2022, and will publish the second volume on February 13.

Ichinohe launched the My Sweet Girl ( Kimi wa Kawaii Onna no Ko ) manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2015, and ended it in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in April 2021. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English.