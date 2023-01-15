×
Crunchyroll Streams Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition English Dub

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Film trilogy cast returns for dub of Memorial Edition

Image via Crunchyroll
© Kentaro Miura (Studio Gaga), Hakusensha / BERSERK FILM PARTNERS
Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub for Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition, the television anime version of Studio 4°C's Berserk: The Golden Age Arc film trilogy, on Saturday.

The dub features a returning cast from the original film trilogy:

Michael Sinterniklaas and Stephanie Sheh directed the dub at NYAV Post.

The Memorial Edition premiered in Japan on October 1 and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 1.

Mika Nakashima performed the ending theme song "Wish" for the new version. Susumu Hirasawa composed an insert song for the anime titled "Ensei" (Expedition).

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey opened in Japan in 2012, and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent opened in Japan in 2013. Viz Media released the films on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

