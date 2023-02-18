News
Viz Media's YouTube Channel Adds Death Note, Inuyasha, Hunter x Hunter, More Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Mr. Osomatsu, Naruto, Sailor Moon, Accel World, TIGER & BUNNY, K, Infini-T Force, Mazinger Z stream on YouTube channel
Viz Media announced on its blog on Thursday that it is streaming the following anime titles on its YouTube channel for free:
- Death Note (all episodes)
- Inuyasha (complete series and movies)
- Hunter x Hunter (episodes 1-148)
- Mr. Osomatsu (seasons 1 and 2)
- Naruto (episodes 1-220)
- Sailor Moon (entire anime)
The channel is also streaming the following movies:
- Accel World: Infinite Burst
- Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning
- Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising-
- K: Missing Kings
- Infini-T Force the Movie Farewell, Friend
- Mazinger Z: Infinity
Viz Media's website removed its free Hulu-embedded streams of anime episodes in October 2020.
Viz previously offered free streams via Hulu for several of its licensed anime, including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto, One Punch Man, Bleach, Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Death Note, Inuyasha, and Ranma ½.