News
Viz Media's YouTube Channel Adds Death Note, Inuyasha, Hunter x Hunter, More Anime

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Mr. Osomatsu, Naruto, Sailor Moon, Accel World, TIGER & BUNNY, K, Infini-T Force, Mazinger Z stream on YouTube channel

viz-logo
© Viz Media
Viz Media announced on its blog on Thursday that it is streaming the following anime titles on its YouTube channel for free:

The channel is also streaming the following movies:

Viz Media's website removed its free Hulu-embedded streams of anime episodes in October 2020.

Viz previously offered free streams via Hulu for several of its licensed anime, including Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto, One Punch Man, Bleach, Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Death Note, Inuyasha, and Ranma ½.

Source: Viz Media's blog and YouTube channel

