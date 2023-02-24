Bessatsu Friend Magazine Issue With Blue Lock Collaboration Sells Out

issues reprint, with new copies rolling out around April 14

The official website for'smagazine announced on Tuesday that the magazine's March issue has sold out in all bookstores, and thatwill reprint the issue. New copies will begin rolling out to bookstores around April 14 (does not plan on restocking copies in convenience stores).

The magazine issue had a collaboration with Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga, with issues containing one of 16 cards with illustration of a character and their iconic line.

The Blue Lock anime premiered in Japan in October 2022 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and started streaming the anime's English dub in late October 2022.

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally and in print.