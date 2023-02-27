The official website for the television anime of The [email protected] Million Live! franchise revealed more cast members for the anime on Monday. The new cast members will all play staff members for the 765 Production talent agency in the story.

Genta Nakamura plays the new idol producer (lower left in image above) for 765 Production. Kenji Akabane , who played the 765 Production producer in the 2011 The [email protected] anime series, returns as the chief producer (bottom center). Houchu Ohtsuka also returns from the 2011 anime as Junjirō Takagi (upper right), the unseen president of 765 Production. Juri Takita returns from the games and 2011 anime as veteran production assistant Kotori Otonashi (top center), while Chika Anzai returns from The [email protected] Million Live! game as newbie production assistant Misaki Aoba (top left).

All episodes of the anime will start playing in Japanese theaters on August 18, before the anime's October television premiere. The anime series will play in theaters in three three-week screening runs. The first part of the theatrical release will run from August 18 to September 7. The second part will run from September 8 to September 28, and the final part will run from September 29 to October 19.

The anime will follow the growth from the initial stages of the theater of Mirai Kasuga and the other idols.

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! film, Gundam Build Divers , Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is directing the anime at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Yo-kai Watch ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Lantis is producing the music. Bandai Namco Studio is collaborating on the anime, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is planning and producing the anime (as well as being credited as the original creator).

Shirogumi Inc. produced the below video when Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the television anime adaptation during the third anniversary of The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days in 2020.

Namco Bandai Games released the original The [email protected] Million Live! game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The [email protected] game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The [email protected] Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.