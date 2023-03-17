Highspeed Étoile Anime's Teaser Promo Video Streamed

The staff for the original television anime project Highspeed Étoile revealed the show's teaser promotional video on Friday.

The anime will premiere in 2024, and stars: (character name spellings not confirmed)

Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga artist; original character designer for R-15 , Warlords of Sigrdrifa , and Weiß Survive ) is the original character designer for the show. The official website for the anime features logos for King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar , Good Smile Company , and Super Formula. Super Formula is a former racing series in Japan and it is collaborating on the project.

The show follows the character Rin Rindoh. Rin once had a dream of becoming a ballet dancer, but had to give up on that dream due to an injury. Afterward she became a NEET and a gamer who lived in her grandmother's house. But one day she is suddenly thrown into the world of racing.

The anime takes place in the near future, where the latest technology has made it so vehicles can travel at 500 km/h (about 310 mph) safely and securely. A next-generation race event called NEX Race is born, which changes the world of racing. NEX Racing features AI control support and a "Revolburst" mechanism. A newcomer named Rin Rindoh will make her debut in NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport.