Juri Ueno Returns as Nodame for Nodame Cantabile Musical

© Toho, Fuji TV, Live Exsam

The staff for the first ever stage musical adapatation of'smanga announced on Monday thatis returning from the live-action series and film adaptations of the manga as Megumi "Nodame" Noda in the musical, whilewill play Shinichi Chiaki.

Ikko Ueda is directing the stage musical, while oboist Daisuke Mogi returns from the live-action series and film as classical music supervisor. The musical will debut in Tokyo's Theater Creation in early October.

The original manga series centers around Nodame and Chiaki, two music students who drive themselves and each other to greater artistic heights, and find themselves on parallel paths in Japan and later Europe.

Ninomiya launched the manga in Kiss in 2001, and ended it in 2009. Kodansha published 23 compiled book volumes for the series. Del Rey published 16 volumes of the manga in North America until the publisher ceased releasing manga. Kodansha Comics later released the full series digitally in English.

The manga was adapted into three television anime series, and has also received several live-action series and film adaptations.

Source: Comic Natalie