Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2023 for the Love Live! franchise announced six more cast members on Saturday for the anime series of Love Live! Sunshine!! school idol project's Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series.
✨追加キャラクター情報✨— 幻日のヨハネ 公式 (@GJ_yohane) March 25, 2023
『幻日のヨハネ -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR-』
追加6名のキャラクター＆キャストを公開！
・ヨハネの母 CV.椎名へきる
・チカの母 CV.釘宮理恵
・シマ CV.阿澄佳奈
・ミト CV.伊藤かな恵
・ツキ CV.黒沢ともよ
・コハク CV.M・A・O
今後の活躍をお楽しみに💕#yohane pic.twitter.com/y61FFKQmcu
The new cast includes:
- Hekiru Shiina as Yohane's mother
- Rie Kugimiya as Chika's mother
- Kana Asumi as Shima
- Kanae Itō as Mito
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Tsuki
- M.A.O as Kohaku
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other television channels in July.
The "story no one knows about a girl everyone knows" reimagines Yoshiko Tsushima, the school idol afflicted with chūnibyō (adolescent delusions of grandeur), as a fortune-telling girl. The story is set in Numazu, a scenic harbor town surrounded by the sea and mountains. Ever since she was little, the girl Yohane has never fit in, and has always felt apart from everyone in town. Her aspirations and true place in this world lie elsewhere. The story follows this girl who can't follow rules as she journeys through this wondrous world.
The returning cast includes:
- Aika Kobayashi as Yohane
- Kanako Takatsuki as Hanamaru
- Arisa Komiya as Dia
- Ai Furihata as Ruby
- Anju Inami as Chika
- Shuka Saitō as Yō
- Nanaka Suwa as Kanan
- Rikako Aida as Riko
- Aina Suzuki as Mari
Asami Nakatani (Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!!) is directing the anime at Sunrise, and Toshiya Ono (86, Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Suite Precure) is supervising the series scripts. Yumiko Yamamoto (Seven Senses of the Re'Union, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Katō (Ensemble Stars!, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club) is returning to the Love Live! Sunshine!! franchise to compose the music.
As in previous Love Live! projects, Sunrise's collective penname Hajime Yatate is credited as the original creator, and Sakurako Kimino is credited with the original concept.
Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020.
Source: AnimeJapan 2023 stage event