Tekken 8 Fighting Game Reveals Gameplay Trailers for Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming two new character gameplay videos on Sunday for its upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game. The trailers highlight the characters Asuka Kazama and Leroy Smith.
The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, and Ling Xiaoyu will all be playable characters. The company announced Nina Williams as a playable character during its Tekken World Tour Final 2022 event on February 5.
Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.