3rd Live-Action Kingdom Film Unveils 2nd Trailer

The official website for the live-action films of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga revealed the second full trailer and a new teaser visual for Kingdom : Unmei no Honō (Flames of Destiny), the franchise 's third live-action film, on Friday. The trailer highlights the generals of the Chō (Zhao) enemy.

The film will open on July 28.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) joins the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia). Other new cast members include Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), and Yuki Yamada as Man Goku (Wan Ji).

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprise their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprise their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returns as director. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) return to write the script.

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019, and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and screened the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019. The second film Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands) opened in Japan in July 2022, and has earned 5.16 billion yen (about US$37.8 million), making it the highest-earning Japanese live-action film in Japan in 2022.