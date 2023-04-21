The Case Study of Vanitas Manga Resumes on May 22

Manga has been on hiatus for 11 months since June 2022

Vanitas no Carte

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that's) manga will return from hiatus in the magazine's next issue on May 22.

The manga went on hiatus in June 2022.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Gangan Joker in December 2015. Square Enix published the 10th volume in May 2022.

BONES ' television anime of the manga premiered in July 2021. The anime's second part premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the first part, and it also streamed an English dub . Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part as it aired, and Crunchyroll also added the first part.