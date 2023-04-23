Loop8: Summer of Gods Game's 6-Minute Gameplay Video Streamed

Game launches in N. America, Europe on June 6

XSEED Games began streaming a six-minute gameplay walkthrough video on Friday for the Loop8: Summer of Gods RPG for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The game will launch in North America on June 6. Marvelous will release the game in Europe on the same day. The game will launch in Japan for the platforms outside of Steam on June 1.

The game will get physical and digital releases. There will be a limited Celestial Edition that includes a 50+ page softcover artbook, CD, a mini wall scroll, an authentic Japanese wooden ema, and a box.

The companies describe the game:

A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as “Hope,” Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity's last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with “Demon Sight,” Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right…or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely.

Yūri Shibamura ( Gunparade March , Touken Ranbu ) is designing the game. Yoichi Miyaji ( Lunar series, Grandia series) is serving as the game's senior producer. Shingo Adachi ( Sword Art Online ) and En Morikura are designing the characters. Kitsuneiro is the concept artist. Ryudai Murayama ( Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin ) designed the mascot character and Noriyuki Iwadare ( Ace Attorney series) is the composer.

NaHo/QiSui performs the game's main theme song "Genfunkei."

Source: Email correspondence