The Caligula Effect 2 Game Gets PS5 Version in Fall

Announcement trailer streamed for sequel game

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release FuRyu's The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game for PlayStation 5 in fall. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in October 2021 in North America and Europe. The game features Japanese audio with English text. The game shipped for PS4 and Switch in Japan in June 2021. The game got a PC via Steam release in June 2022.

NIS America describes the story:

A virtuadoll named Regret has created the world of Redo in order to save people from their past regrets by unknowingly imprisoning them in a simulation. However, this “paradise” is shaken to the core when a virtual idol named χ breaks into Regret's virtual reality and restores a high school student's memories of the real world. In order to escape Redo, they re-establish the Go-Home Club, a resistance group that seeks to fight against Regret and her enforcers, the Obbligato Musicians.

The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake game will launch for PS5 in North America on May 30, Europe on June 2, and Oceania on June 9.

The remake launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.

The game is a remake of FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game that uses Unreal Engine 4, and features enhanced graphics for event scenes, as well as a redesigned battle system and user interface.

The original game shipped in Japan for the PS Vita in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017. The release was digital-only in the West.

The Caligula television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in August 2020.