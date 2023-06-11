Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Film Streams 1st Five Minutes

The staff for the new sequel anime film project based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series began streaming the initial five minutes from the first of the two films, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out , on Sunday.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is also back for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer. The first film's theme song is a solo version of the earlier television anime's "Fukashigi no Karte" (Mysterious Chart) song by Kaede Azusagawa (as voiced by Yurika Kubo ).

The returning cast includes:

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film will open in Japan on June 23. Anime Expo will screen the U.S. premiere on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT.

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Comic Natalie