Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series Streams New Episode Trailer

The YouTube channel for Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise began streaming a new episode trailer for Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studios' 3D animated series, on Friday.

Sega also announced on Sonic Central that Sega and Hardlight's 2013 Sonic Dash endless runner mobile game will launch on Netflix under the title Sonic Prime Dash . The game will launch "alongside the new season of Sonic Prime ."

© Sega, Wild Brain Studios

Sonic Prime

Netflix

Theseries will return onon July 13.

Sonic Prime debuted on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. While WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio had originally announced that it would animate 24 episodes in total, there is no longer an official episode count for the entire series. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) are serving as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain are handling production, distribution, and licensing.

The story centers on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic sets out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption. Shadow the Hedgehog, among other franchise characters, is also in the show.

Deven Mack is the new voice of Sonic in the series. Mack stated that the current actors for Sonic in the games and movies will still continue to voice the character.

The cast also includes:

Wild Brain Studios and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games.