The Super Mario Bros. Movie Earns 12.8 Billion Yen in Japan

Film has earned worldwide total of US$1.34 billion

has earned a cumulative total of 12.8 billion yen (about US$90.5 million), and sold 8.98 million tickets in Japan as of Monday.

The film dropped from #4 to #5 in its 11th weekend at the Japanese box office.

The film opened in Japan on April 28, and it sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days.

As of June 2, the film is the #5 highest-grossing overseas animated film in Japan. The movie is also now the #18 highest-grossing animated film (including anime), and the 27th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The film is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,341,486,300.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike . Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

