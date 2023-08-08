Ayumi Tachihara's Maji! Shūjō Kayaku Manga Ends on August 22

Final arc of Maji! manga launched in 2020

© Ayumi Tachihara, Akita Shoten

This year's 17th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that the final arc of'smanga titled(Seriously! Final Chapter Gunpowder) will end in the magazine's next issue on August 22.

Tachihara launched the manga's final arc in Young Champion in January 2020. Akita Shoten published the first compiled book volume of Maji! Shūjō Kayaku in November 2020, and the third volume on May 18.

The final arc tells the meeting and current times of Maji and his former teacher Hirakawachi, two people tied together by a strong bond.

The original Maji! manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1987, and it ended in 1996. Akita Shoten published the series in 50 compiled volumes. The story revolves around Maji, a young boy in a criminal organization in Japan. The Maji! II manga ran from 1998-2000.

Tachihara's Maji! inspired a three-episode original video anime in 1990-1991.

Tachihara launched the Jingi Zero manga in 2012, and ended it in 2017. Tachihara's original Jingi manga began in Young Champion in 1988 and ended in 2002 with 33 compiled volumes. The sequel manga JingiS ran from 2006 to 2012, and Akita Shoten published the series in 19 compiled volumes.