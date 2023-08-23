Yomotsuhegui: Scions of the Underworld Manga Ends in Next Chapter

to launch manga in English in February 2024

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Yomotsuhegui: Shisha no Kuni no Kajitsu

This year's September issue of'sannounced on Tuesday that's) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's October issue.

Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the manga in English beginning in February 2024. The company describes the manga:

Nawa Kanetsugu used to be a police officer, until his wife and child were murdered and he sought revenge by any means necessary. In a new quest for vengeance after he's released from prison, he discovers that a mortal wound won't kill him. A confrontation with a mysterious girl shows Nawa that he's eaten the fruit of Yomotsuhegui, the tree in the realm of the dead, and now he's an immortal with monstrous powers. The girl is a god of death who wants his help to fight other dangerous immortals, since there may still be a seed of justice in his heart. Will Nawa find his humanity again in saving others from supernatural evil, or will these ghastly powers turn him into a monster?

Kakizaki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2022.

George Abe and Kakizaki's Rainbow - Nisha Rokubō no Shichinin prison manga inspired a television anime series in 2010. Funimation streamed the series on its website. A live-action film adaptation of Kakizaki's Kansen Rettō horror manga debuted in 2009.