Live-Action Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku Series' Trailer Reveals 10 Cast Members

Series premieres on September 22

DMM TV began streaming a new trailer for the live-action series of Jasmine Gyuh 's Kenshirō ni Yoroshiku (Give My Regards to Kenshirō) manga on Friday. The trailer reveals 10 additional cast members for the series.

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Nakamura Shidō II as Takeshi Kimura, a yakuza who abducted Numakura's mother

Mariko Tsutsui as Numakura's mother

as Numakura's mother Kana Kurashina as Keiko Hisada, a woman who helps Numakura with his revenge

as Keiko Hisada, a woman who helps Numakura with his revenge Yūma Yamoto as Hiroshi Nakamura, an otaku who supports a virtual idol

who supports a virtual idol Shigeru Saiki as Osamu Noda, the president of a major IT company

Masanobu Katsumura as Nishigakami, a doctor that believes in nothing except Western medicine

as Nishigakami, a doctor that believes in nothing except Western medicine Touru Nomaguchi as Katakorasu Yoshitomo, a presenter in a television massage show

as Katakorasu Yoshitomo, a presenter in a television massage show Airi Matsui as Runa Sawamura, a woman known as the Queen of Sensitivity.

as Runa Sawamura, a woman known as the Queen of Sensitivity. Himan Ōtsuru as Hayashi Moriyama, a rikishi sumo wrestler who is a frequent customer of Numakura's

Kazuya Yoshie as Hayashi Moriyama's student

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

plays protagonist Kōichi Numakura.

The series will debut streaming on DMM TV on September 22.

DMM TV revealed the live-action project in December 2022, with Bakarhythm writing the show.

The "love, revenge, and feel-good" story centers on a young man who swears revenge against the yakuza. He studies the art of the "assassination fist" with all his might, and becomes an adult. But this man who is a genius at his martial art form realizes his techniques cannot actually be used to kill anyone.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in March 2020, but went on hiatus in September 2022. The manga resumed on April 24. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 4.

Gyuh launched the Back Street Girls manga in Weekly Young Magazine in March 2015, and ended the series in September 2018. Kodansha released the 12th and final compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode television anime adaptation titled Back Street Girls: Gokudols that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime in December 2018. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2019.

