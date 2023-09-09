Kemono Friends Gets New Stage Play After 4 Years

©avex ©けものフレンズプロジェクト

Butai " Kemono Friends " Ōkina Mimi to Chiisana Kiseki Re:Japari Stage!

The official website for thestage play adaptations announced on Tuesday that the franchise will get a new stage play after four years. The new play, titled(Stage "Kemono Friends" Large Ears and Small Miracles Re:Japari Stage!), will run at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club eX in Tokyo from October 20-31.

Hiroki Murakami is directing and writing the play. The play will star former Nogizaka46 idol Iori Sagara as Bat-eared Fox. Other cast members include Rihona Katō , Mao Noguchi , Suzuka Morita , Akari Waki, Haruka Satō, Ruka Aizawa, Shiori Inaoka, Honoka Okada, Narumi Katase, Miyu Kurogi, Chie Nakahara, Natsu Fukui, Ayasa Mizutani, and Yuka Hirata.

The franchise's first stage play debuted in June 2017, and a second stage play debuted in November 2018. The third stage play ran in fall 2019.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Kemono Friends 2 , the 12-episode television anime's second season, premiered in Japan in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia. Discotek Media released the first season on Blu-ray Disc.

Sega 's Kemono Friends 3 game launched in Japan for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in June 2022. Its smartphone game version launched in September 2019, and the Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game also launched in September 2019, but ended service in September 2021.

The franchise has also inspired smartphone apps and manga. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018. Neocraft launched its Kemono Friends : Kingdom game on the QooApp games app, on Android, and on iOS in July and the game is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian.

