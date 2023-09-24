Kaede Hondo, Reiji Kawashima Star in Mission: Yozakura Family Anime

©権平ひつじ／集英社・夜桜さんちの大作戦製作委員会

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the main cast on Monday for the television anime adaptation of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga.

The anime's official Twitter account will release a short video on Monday that previews the four cast members.

SILVER LINK is animating the production. The anime will have a stage event at the Jump Festa 2024 event on December 16.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.

Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!

A novel in the franchise released on January 4.