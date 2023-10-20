MangaGamer Releases Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Hou+ Sound Novel on November 9

Release includes series' final 3 arcs plus bonus scenario

Image courtesy of MangaGamer

announced on Thursday that it will release, a remastered collection of the original sound novels' final three arcs, on PC viaand on its website on November 9. The final three arcs are "Outbreak," "Kamikashimashi," and "Hinamizawa Bus Stop." It also includes the additional "Mehagashi" scenario.

MangaGamer describes the story:

The relentless cycle of tragedy surrounding Hinamizawa and the club members has finally ended. Peace has returned to the village as it welcomes June 1983. Yet there are other fragments, other memories, other worlds that still lie unexplored. Do you, the challenger who has seen and conquered the tragic past of Hinamizawa, have the heart and fortitude to peer into these tales that previously lay undisturbed? Tread lightly, and remember to savor your time with the club members of Hinamizawa.

The remastered novel launched in Japan as a bundle featuring all chapters in January 2022.

MangaGamer released the Higurashi: When They Cry Hou - Rei sound novel on its website and on Steam in June 2022. 07th Expansion originally released the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei collection of side stories in 2006. The sound novel contains three arcs: "Saikoroshi-hen," "Hirukowashi-hen," and "Batsukoishi-hen."

The five-episode When They Cry - Rei OVA adapting both "Saikoroshi-hen" and "Hirukowashi-hen" launched in 2009. The four-episode Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kira OVA adapted the "Batsukoishi-hen" story in its first episode when it released in in 2011.

MangaGamer had been releasing Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou as 14 individual chapters since 2015.

Entergram released Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou on Nintendo Switch in July 2018 and on PlayStation 4 in January 2019. Entergram then released the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou EG THE BEST sound novel on both consoles in August 2020.

07th Expansion launched the first chapter of the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni visual novel software in 2002 at Comiket . The story revolves around murders that coincide with an annual festival in a quiet rural village. Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion released Higurashi: When They Cry Hou for PC in Japan in 2014 as a "thank you" to series fans (the kanji used for Hō is used in the word Hōnō, "dedication").

MangaGamer released the original visual novel in 2009.

Source: Press release