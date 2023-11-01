The Eminence in Shadow Novels Get New Manga Based on Mobile Game Story

Mobile game launched in November 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Daisuke Aizawa, Tōzai

The sixth volume of Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow novels revealed on Monday that the series will receive a manga adaptation based on the Nanakage Retsuden (Biography of the Seven Shades) story from the mobile game Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Master of Garden ( The Eminence in Shadow : Master of Garden ).

The game launched for the iOS, Android, and PC in November 2022.

The second season of the anime premiered on October 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X before airing on other networks. The season will have 12 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and it is also streaming a same-day English dub.

HIDIVE and Kadokawa held a world premiere screening of the season at Anime Expo on July 1 earlier this year. The main staff is returning for the second season at the studio Nexus .

Music duo OxT return to perform the opening theme song "grayscale dominator."

The first season of the anime premiered in October 2022, and it ended last February.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world. Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptation.

Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018, and Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical volumes with art by Tōzai , beginning with the first volume in November 2018. Anri Sakano launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. Seta U launched a spinoff manga titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) in Comp Ace in July 2019.