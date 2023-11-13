A Condition Called Love Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in December 2017

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Megumi Morino, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The 14th volume of Megumi Morino 's A Condition Called Love ( Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai ) manga revealed on Monday the manga will enter the final arc in the January issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine, which goes on sale on November 24. Kodansha will release the 15th volume in April 2024.

The manga is inspiring a television anime starring Kana Hanazawa as Hotaru Hinase and Chiaki Kobayashi as Noi Hana (Hananoi-kun) that will premiere in April 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in English on January 24, and will release the fifth volume on November 21. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

Morino launched the manga in the Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017. The manga has over 3.8 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021.